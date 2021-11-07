By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Steelers wide receiver is in trouble with the law.

Louis Lipps Jr. was arrested on Mount Washington on Saturday night after he crashed into a trailer in front of a home on Ruth Street.

Just before 11:00 p.m., police were called to the scene of a crash on Ruth Street. Once they arrived, they found Lipps and his wife inside his truck that hit the trailer.

Lipps’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassed over, according to the criminal complaint.

Police asked Lipps to turn off the truck and exit the vehicle and he responded, “it is off” despite the truck still running.

He was unaware he had hit the trailer when police told him he had crashed.

Police had to catch Lipps to keep him from falling when they requested a field sobriety test, telling police he drank “a lot” and he refused the test saying, “I’m going to fail, so no.”

Once he was taken to the Zone 6 police station, Lipps was given a breathalyzer test and it was found he had a blood alcohol concentration of .235%.

Lipps played for the Steelers from 1984 until 1992.

The Steelers plan to induct Lipps into the Hall Of Honor next weekend before the team takes on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have not commented.

