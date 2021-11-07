By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday night at Heinz Field could be an historic night for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
With a Steelers win against the Chicago Bears, Tomlin would officially become the second winningest coach in team history, passing former head coach Bill Cowher.
It would also be Tomlin’s 150th career victory.
Earlier this week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy had nothing but good things to say about Tomlin.
“I just really respect and love the way that he treats, he’s real with his coaches, he’s real with his players. He’s authentic,” Nagy said.
“He’s tough on them, but loves them. And he wins. That’s what he does. He wins. So, I just have a ton of respect for him, and you just said it, one of the greatest coaches to ever coach in this league, and it just speaks volumes. I have a ton of respect,” Nagy went on to say.
Kickoff between the Steelers and Bears is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.