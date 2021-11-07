By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Numerous residents in Mt. Lebanon had things stolen from their cars and one car itself was stolen overnight.READ MORE: Parkland Father Says Schools 'Severely' Underreport Cases Of Bullying, Violence
Police have said that suspects entered the vehicles on Hazel Drive, Ashland Avenue, Longuevue Drive, Woodhaven Drive, and Sleepy Hollow Road and stole items from each vehicle, as they were unlocked.READ MORE: Teenager Shot In Hill District, Police Investigating
A car was also stolen on Valley Park Drive.
Mt. Lebanon Police are asking residents of those areas to check their security cameras and send any footage they believe could help in the investigation.MORE NEWS: Former Allegheny Co. Police Superintendent Charles Moffat Dies
Anyone with footage or information is being asked to contact Mt. Lebanon Police at mlpdmgt@mtlebanon.org.