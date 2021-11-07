By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since 1987, a Pirates’ catcher has been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.READ MORE: Labor Leaders Believe Infrastructure Bill Will Bring Plenty Of Local Jobs
Jacob Stallings was announced as a gold glove winner on Sunday after he was a finalist last season.
In the 2021 season, Stallings led all MLB catchers in defensive runs saved with 21 and a pitch block rate of 95.5%.READ MORE: County And City Officials Remember The Life Of Charles Moffat
He played 892 innings without allowing a passed ball, making him the only catcher without a passed ball among those with at least 500 innings caught.
Stallings becomes the first Pirates catcher to win the award since Mike LaVallieere won the award in 1987.MORE NEWS: Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Jr. Arrested On DUI Charges On Mt. Washington
He is also the 19th Pirates player to win the award since Rawlings began giving out the award in 1957.