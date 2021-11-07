By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police are investigating if two shootings that happened in Swissvale overnight are connected.

These happened within minutes and a mile of each other.

One of the shootings was deadly.

According to Allegheny County Police, one person is dead and another is recovering in a hospital after the shooting.

It happened at two different locations in Swissvale.

Police say it was around 1:05 this morning when they were called to the 100 block of Smokey Wood Drive.

They found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

There is no word yet on his identity.

About 20 minutes later, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.

They found a 22-year-old man shot in the stomach.

He was sent to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

County police continue to investigate.

Detectives are trying to determine if the shootings are related.

Police have not given any word about suspects so far.

