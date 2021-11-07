CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Filed Under:Hill District, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, Webster Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Webster Avenue on Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

Police applied a tourniquet to the boy’s leg until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.