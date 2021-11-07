By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Webster Avenue on Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.
Police applied a tourniquet to the boy’s leg until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.
