CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren ages 5 to 11 can receive a $150 school voucher if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
The program is through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. To receive a voucher, the family must be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program at healthygrandfamilies.com.READ MORE: Baby Gorilla Born At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo For First Time Ever
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for use by children ages 5 to 11.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating After 6-Year-Old Boy Hurt By BB Gun
All vaccine-eligible members of the family must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vouchers can be used for school supplies, the governor’s office said in a news release.
About 19,000 West Virginia children live in households with a grandparent as primary caregiver, according to the Healthy Grandfamilies organization.MORE NEWS: Scenic Pittsburgh Gives Ligonier Award For Natural And Scenic Beauty
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)