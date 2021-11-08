CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The farmer and his employee allegedly coated whole kernel corn in the registered restricted-use pesticide carbofuran.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Beaver County farmer and his employee are accused of using pesticide-laced corn to kill dozens of protected migratory birds.

Fifty-year-old Robert Yost and 25-year-old Jacob Reese were charged in federal court with offenses related to illegally killing migratory birds.

The two allegedly coated whole kernel corn in carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide, before spreading it in and around a field that was used by Yost Farms.

Prosecutors said Yost and Reese killed about 17 Canada geese, ten red-winged blackbirds and a mallard duck.

They could face up to 13 months in prison and a fine of $31,000.