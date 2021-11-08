By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in McKees Rocks.
First responders were called to the 700 block of Camp Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday where Allegheny County homicide detectives said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital and police said he's listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Homicide detectives are investigating.

There's been no word on possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.