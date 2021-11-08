PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Steelers wide receiver and soon-to-be Hall of Honor inductee is in trouble with the law.

Police say Louis Lipps Jr. went on a drunken drive through Mt. Washington on Saturday night.

Lipps Jr. was arrested after crashing into a trailer in front of a home along Ruth Street.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Lipps’ blood alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit.

He allegedly told police he was on his way home, and officers say he didn’t know his truck hit a parked trailer.

It was on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. when police were called to the scene. Officers found Lipps and his wife inside the truck.

Court papers allege Lipps has bloodshot, watery, and glassed over eyes.

When police asked him to turn off the truck, Lipps believed it was already off, despite the fact that it was still running.

Officers had to catch Lipps from falling, reportedly telling police he had “a lot” to drink.

He then failed a field sobriety test, allegedly telling police “I’m going to fail, so no.”

When police took him to the Zone 6 headquarters for a breathalyzer test, court papers say Lipps blew a .235%

Lipps played for the Steelers from 1984 until 1992.

The Steelers plan to induct Lipps into the Hall Of Honor next weekend before the team takes on the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have not commented.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.