By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A police vehicle overturned onto its roof after a crash in McKeesport.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf To Turn Over Mask Rules To School Districts In January
Dispatchers say the cruiser was responding to a house fire on Olive Street when it collided with another vehicle.
READ MORE: 1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized After North Versailles Crash
It flipped at the intersection of Versailles and Union avenues.
The officer got out and went to the hospital to be checked out.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,589 New Cases, 60 Additional Deaths
None of the injuries to the officer or the other driver appear to be life-threatening, said officials.