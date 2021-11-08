CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following a stabbing inside a South Side apartment building.

Police and paramedics were called out to the Carson Towers along East Carson Street, when they found a victim who was suffering from cuts to his face and hands.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A man was taken into custody and will face attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

