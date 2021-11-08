PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chilly morning gives way to another pleasant afternoon with highs expected to crack the 60s.

Skies should be mostly sunny with light winds out of the southwest.

The average high for this time of the year is 54 degrees with an average low of 36 degrees.

While our morning lows will be a couple of degrees below ‘normal’, highs will be nearly ten degrees above.

Today is often the first day that the change of Daylight Saving Time really is felt.

Sunrise today will occur at 6:59 with sunset happening at 5:09. This is often the day that people notice on the drive in to work things being brighter outside sooner.

Also, if you’re like my child’s school, you’ll also note the earlier sunset happening just an hour and a half after my daughter gets off of school.

Looking ahead, our rain chances steadily go up through the week. The first rain chance occurs on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

At this point, I have the best chance for rain occurring from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.. on Wednesday morning with this next system.

Not all data agrees though and you may see me bump up the expected rain times before we get to Tuesday afternoon.

We will have a second chance for rain on Thursday into Friday morning. It looks like the chance for rain will be higher during this time.

The timing of this round of rain will be similar to what I expect we will see on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Finally we have one more chance of rain on Saturday into Sunday. This time will see mostly rain but some snow will be possible too.

Especially in the Laurels where if nothing changes will see a decent amount of snow overall.

