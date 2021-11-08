CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Big crowds turned out to show support for a local female high school goalie after a video surfaced showing Armstrong High School students chanting vulgar and sexist remarks at her during a game.

The chants towards Mars’ goalie happened during a game against the Armstrong River Hawks. The incident gained national attention and ended with banning students grades 7 through 12 at the Belmont Complex for River Hawk varsity or middle school games.

There were 850 tickets for Monday night, and a half-hour before puck drop, there were only 25 left.

Monday night’s game between the Mars Fightin’ Planets and South Fayette was moved from Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to accommodate more fans. KDKA was told players from as far as Johnstown and State College were planning to attend to show their support for the female goalie.

“She is unbelievably strong,” said Tessa Moore, a hockey player from Wheeling. “If that were me, I would have been a wreck. She’s unbelievably strong for not only the stuff she’s getting said to her but the amount of support she is getting is amazing.”

On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Mars team at their home game at PPG Paints Arena.

“I am shocked that this was allowed to happen and that no one stood up,” said hockey mom Amanda Moore. “So we are here tonight to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

A family friend told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that the goalie doesn’t plan on speaking Monday night because she doesn’t want the attention. She just wants to play.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.