By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Greensburg Salem Middle School is closing for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
The district said the Department of Health deemed the recent increases in positive cases an outbreak.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Researchers Find Young Adults Have Lowest Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Infection
The school will close for in-person classes on Nov. 9 and reopen Nov. 22. Middle school extra-curricular activities will also be shut down Nov. 9 through 22.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Students will report to their classrooms in the synchronous remote format, and follow their daily schedule and meeting times.