By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — An 18-year-old who was shot in the head on Monday in McKees Rocks has died.

Allegheny County Police began investigating after the shooting on Camp Street in the middle of the afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, but he later died.

Police have not said if there are any suspects in the case.

Students at the Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School are learning remotely through the end of the week.

A district board member said that the decision was made to ensure the safety of students.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

