By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport police are searching for a missing man who they said has diabetes and doesn’t have his medication with him.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
Fifty-two-year-old Raymond Bailey was last seen the night of Nov. 3 around 7:30 in the 1900 block of Bailie Avenue, police said.READ MORE: US Senate Candidate Sean Parnell Denies Estranged Wife’s Abuse Allegations
He’s described by police as 6-foot-3.
Police said he takes medication for high blood pressure and is a diabetic, but he doesn’t have his medication.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,021 New Cases, 77 Additional Deaths
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.