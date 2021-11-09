CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Tomlin also became the 2nd winningest head coach in Steelers history, behind only Chuck Noll, who won 193 games as head coach. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Tomlin is moving up the ranks.

With the Steelers win over the Bears on Monday night,  Mike Tomlin earned his 150th win as head coach of the Steelers.

He became only the 20th coach in NFL history to reach that achievement.

Prior to Monday night’s game, Tomlin and former head coach Bill Cowher both had 149 wins.