By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mike Tomlin is moving up the ranks.
With the Steelers win over the Bears on Monday night, Mike Tomlin earned his 150th win as head coach of the Steelers.
He became only the 20th coach in NFL history to reach that achievement.
Mike Tomlin became the 20th head coach in #NFL history to reach 150 career wins. He moves past Hall of Famer Bill Cowher
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 9, 2021
Tomlin also became the 2nd winningest head coach in Steelers history, behind only Chuck Noll, who won 193 games as head coach.
Prior to Monday night’s game, Tomlin and former head coach Bill Cowher both had 149 wins.