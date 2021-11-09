By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The drive-in laser show is coming back to North Park this holiday season.
The show will run daily from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 at the county’s North Park Swimming Pool Parking Lot on South Ridge Drive.
There are three sessions on the weekdays and four sessions Friday and Saturday, with each session holding 200 cars.
It’s $20 per vehicle for residents and $25 for non-residents.
The county said spots are limited, tickets can sell out and attendees are urged to arrive at least 30 minutes early.
Last year, the county said about 30,000 people in nearly 7,800 cars raised $70,000 for the Kane Foundation.MORE NEWS: Highmark Sweat And Spin Raising Money For 412 Food Rescue
You can buy tickets and learn more here.