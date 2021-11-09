CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear what led to the stabbing incident.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Penn Township.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. along Burrell Hill Road.

Penn Township Police and Westmoreland County detectives are at the scene investigating.

The incident is believed to be of a domestic nature involving three people.

Police say they are speaking to a person of interest and there is no active threat to the community.

The condition of the injured victim is unknown.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.