PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing homicide charges after his father and aunt were stabbed to death in Penn Township.
Police were called to a house on State Route 130 early Tuesday morning. When they got there, Chief John Otto said officers found a man, identified as Neal Hubish standing in the front yard. The chief said Hubish told police his father and aunt were arguing.
His father Arthur and Maria Puskarich were found inside the home with stab wounds, the chief said. Arthur was dead and Puskarich was taken to the hospital but died on the way.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney said Neal Hubish confessed to both of their deaths and is now facing homicide charges.
