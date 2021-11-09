PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man killed in a Penn Township stabbing is being remembered as someone who lit up a room.

Neal Hubish is accused of killing his father, Arthur, and his aunt, Maria Puskarich, on Tuesday at a house on State Route 130 near Burrell Hill Road.

Two close friends of Arthur Hubish talked with KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso on Tuesday.

“He lights up a room,” Jamie Doran said.

The 70-year-old man could be found daily at his favorite place, The Russian Club in Jeannette.

“Everybody loved him. You could walk in there and not one person would have anything bad to say about Art,” Doran said.

On Tuesday, his bar seat was empty. Momentos were placed on the bar in remembrance of him.

“Art was caregiving, friendly, fun, always had a smile on his face,” said Craig Stewart, the manager of the club.

At The Russian Club, there is a deep void for the man who everybody adored.

“He was a kind soul,” Doran said.

“His smile, his caring, his compassion as a friend is what I will miss the most,” Stewart said.

Stewart said Arthur Hubish always tried to help his son. He said he confided in him about his mental health issues and violent behavior.

“Neal has pushed Art to the ground, hit him, threatened him, he was feared,” Stewart said.

So feared that at one point, the father got a protection from abuse order against his son but had it withdrawn recently, sources tell KDKA. Neal Hubish also held his mother hostage in 2016, according to sources.

“He was actually staying out of town at a friend’s house, that he told me, ‘What do I need to do with my son to get him better?'” Stewart said.

Recently, things seemed to get worse for Neal Hubish.

“Art said he wasn’t taking his meds,” Stewart said. “He wanted to have help for his son. So him and his ex-wife took him to mental health and had him stay there for a few days.”

On Friday, Stewart got a text from Neal Hubish, who was released.

“They just could not get along,” he said.

Stewart said Arthur Hubish lived with and took care of his sister Maria, who had dementia.

A source told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that investigators tried to establish a motive when they questioned the son, but could not get one.