By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor will stand trial for allegedly hitting his girlfriend and throwing pumpkins at her car.
Both Pryor and Shalaya Briston were in court Tuesday in Westmoreland County.
Investigators say the couple got into an argument after a night out at a bar.
Briston told police she tried to get away but Pryor shoved her and slapped her face. When she tried to drive off, she said Pryor threw pumpkins at her car, causing significant damage.
Pryor is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.