By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month, the Penguins will head west to take on the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken.
If you want to check out the Penguins when they face off with the Kraken and then explore the Pacific Northwest, there will be more opportunities to catch a flight from Pittsburgh International Airport.
Just not right away.
The airport tweeted on Tuesday that Alaska Airlines will increase its nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Seattle.
They're planning to add a second daily flight from Seattle starting in June.
It will be a red-eye flight from Seattle and then a morning flight heading back.