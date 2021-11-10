By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 599 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 324 are confirmed cases and 275 are probable.
Out of the 12 new deaths, 11 came from an import of data from the state. Six were in October and five were in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, five were 50-64 and six were 65 or older.
There have been 9,003 total hospitalizations and 136,799 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,380.
