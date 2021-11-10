By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An appeal is going out today to all Allegheny County businesses about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is expected to make a request that all businesses within the county require their employees to be vaccinated against the virus by Jan. 1, 2022.

The formal appeal is expected at the county’s weekly 4 p.m. press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREAKING: Allegheny County Exec. Rich Fitzgerald will appeal to all businesses operating in the county to have their employees vaccinated by Jan. 1. Not an order but an appeal. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/s96lb8wNu5 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) November 10, 2021

County officials cannot require vaccinations; however, the courts say that businesses can require it of their employees.

Allegheny County has a higher percentage of vaccinated people than surrounding counties, and by percentage, it’s COVID-19 numbers are lower. But for the past few months, the number of new cases has remained stubbornly high — averaging 467 cases a day over the past 14 days.

So, Fitzgerald is asking businesses to take this extra step of requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order this month, requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 22. It includes anyone employed by the city, full-time or part-time and even interns.

The executive order cites CDC studies that show unvaccinated people are 4.5 times more likely to get infected and 11 times more likely to die.

Unions for both the Pittsburgh police and firefighters have filed grievances over the rule.

