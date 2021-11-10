By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer.READ MORE: 3 South Hills Communities To Sue PennDOT To Halt I-79 Bridge Toll Project
Beaver County Radio reports the person was hit by the driver at 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in New Brighton on Wednesday at around 10 p.m. The victim was Life-Flighted to a hospital.READ MORE: Court Overturns School Mask Mandate, Wolf Administration Files Appeal
No update was available on the condition of the victim.MORE NEWS: Ryan Reavis Agrees To Plead Guilty To Charge Connected To Mac Miller's Overdose Death
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.