By: KDKA-TV New Staff

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) – When Pittsburghers think of Little Italy in Bloomfield, Donatelli’s is usually one of the first places that come to mind.

It’s been a staple in the community for 90 years.

Now, they’re searching for someone or a family to take over the business and if they aren’t successful, the doors could close for good in a few months.

The family said in a news release that they opened in 1932 and had a focus on serving the community that was mostly compromised of Italian immigrants who had recently arrived in Pittsburgh.

“In 1932, Frank Donatelli and George Rosato opened an Italian grocery store in Bloomfield, Pittsburgh’s Little Italy, to serve the community that was mostly comprised of new Italian immigrants who arrived in the area at the turn of the 20th century,” the release read.

From there, in 1960, owner Frank Donatelli bought out his partner George Rosato and brought in a new partner – his son Paul.

During that partnership, the business doubled in size and started making more homemade products.

Frank retired in 1975, which opened the door for Paul to partner with his two sons.

This tradition continued for years until some of the family passed away, leaving grandson Russell Donatelli as the last remaining family member to operate the business.

According to the news release, there is no fourth generation in the family.

Without that next generation, Donatelli’s could close early next year.

“Three generations have seen our small Italian grocery store grow into an Italian specialty store known throughout the Pittsburgh area,” the release said. “We truly appreciate our customers and families who’ve contributed to our growth.”

Donatelli’s says they’re searching for someone who might have that same drive and desire to serve the community.

Those interested in keeping the tradition alive can give the store a call and talk to Russell Donatelli at 412-682-1406.