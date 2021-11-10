GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old boy is accused of bringing a gun to Greensburg Salem High School on Wednesday.

Police were called after the school resource officer discovered the teen using a marijuana vape pen in the bathroom. When he was taken to the principal’s office, police said a 9 mm loaded pistol was found in his backpack.

Greensburg Police say a 15 year old Greensburg Salem High Sophomore came to school with a 9mm pistol. The boy told police that he was given the pistol at a Halloween party recently and didn’t know what to do with it. He told investigators say the teen simply forgot about it.. pic.twitter.com/jkBm6Jv5eO — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 10, 2021

The boy told police he was given the gun at a Halloween party by someone dressed up as a robot and didn’t know what to do with it. Police said he told investigators he forgot about it.

A letter from the district said the student was questioned, police were immediately notified and the teen didn’t bring out the gun or use it to threaten others.

According to police, the boy doesn’t remember the address of the Halloween party and investigators are working to determine whether the firearm was stolen.

He faces multiple gun charges in addition to a marijuana possession count. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensburg.