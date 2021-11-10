PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids getting treatment for mental health challenges now have their own maker space at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

Matt’s Maker Space opened its first location in a mental health facility in the South Side today.

The space will be for behavioral treatment and for patients to just create and relax while exploring science, art and tech projects.

Seventeen-year-old patient NaTerra enjoyed painting a picture at the new space.

“I was very mindful when I was painting this painting. It is so calming,” she said.

Noelle Conover of Mount Lebanon founded Matt’s Maker Space after her own son had cancer.

“There are so many things that are given to children who are fighting a health battle, but in the mental health world, they don’t have access to as many things,” Conover said.

She wants children with mental illness to be given the same opportunities and supports as children with other illnesses.