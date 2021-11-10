By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,269 new coronavirus cases and 196 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,608,022 cases and 31,188 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,611 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs.

The state says 14,361,302 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,500,759 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, November 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,786,673 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,781 cases among residents and 17,576 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,481 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,923 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: