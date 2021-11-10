By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Data on the state's free COVID-19 testing program in schools is now available online.
"We are pleased that Pennsylvania schools are taking advantage of this free and voluntary service," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. "The testing program is designed to help mitigate the spread and possible outbreak of COVID-19 in schools and further our goal of maximizing in-person learning throughout the school year."
Currently, the Health Department said there are 424 schools participating in the program, with 148 schools actively testing and 276 schools in the onboarding process.
The federally-funded COVID screening testing is available for K-12 schools. Beam said schools can opt into the program at any time.
The data can be found here, and a list of schools participating can be found here.