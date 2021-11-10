PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps made his first public statement Wednesday following his arrest on a DUI charge.

Lipps, who played for the Steelers from 1984-91, drove drunk in Mt. Washington and didn’t even know he crashed his vehicle into a parked trailer, investigators said.

His blood-alcohol content came in at almost three times the legal limit, according to his arrest report.

Lipps was scheduled to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor at Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Wednesday, Lipps issued a statement through Steelers’ PR:

“I understand the significance of my actions this past weekend and I want to apologize and take responsibility for what occurred. I have spoken with Art Rooney II and informed him that I will not attend the Steelers’ Hall of Honor ceremonies this weekend.

While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction. I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers’ alumni.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II also released a statement:

“Louis Lipps informed me that he does not plan to attend the Steelers’ Hall of Honor ceremonies this weekend in order that he can work through his personal situation arising from a recent DUI incident. We appreciate Louis’ willingness to take responsibility for what transpired last weekend, and his decision not to attend the ceremonies this weekend.

“We will move forward with Louis’ induction into the Hall of Honor at the appropriate time in the future.”

Lipps was selected to the Pro Bowl after each of his first two seasons in the NFL. Following his eight years in Pittsburgh, Lipps played in two games for New Orleans in 1992.