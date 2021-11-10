PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s Pittsburgh, so you know that the weather forecast regarding if it will be or won’t be snow is never a simple one.

This weekend will have a chance for snow on both Saturday and Sunday along with some light snow still possible on Monday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

At this point, it is way too early to talk about any potential totals when it comes to snow.

Places in the Laurels should expect to see some significant totals though.

Everyone else will see little to accumulation at the most at this point.

Back to today, mild weather sticks around with morning lows near 50 and highs in the low 60s.

We do have a cold front sitting on top of us as we start the day and winds will be out of the northeast today at around 2-5mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start off with clearing afternoon skies.

Rain chances are set to return on Thursday evening.

At this point, it looks like rain showers with an isolated weak storm chance. Most of the rain should fall from 7:00 p.m. Thursday through 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry, with all rain expected to arrive before sunrise on Friday.

The weekend rain and snow chance will come in two rounds.

The first round of rain and snow will arrive on Saturday afternoon. This will be a significant amount of snow for the Laurels, but everyone else will just get a little rain.

Sunday morning will be dry with rain and snow chances on the rise in the afternoon into the evening.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.