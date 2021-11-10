By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted sex offender wanted after escaping from a treatment center has been taken into custody in Pittsburgh, according to authorities.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said Tyree Hill, 25, had been wanted since Oct. 18 after escaping from the Renewal Center. The Fayette County man was taken into custody on Tuesday night in Spring Hill.
Law enforcement said the man’s warrants stem from December 2015, when Hill sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child. He was charged with harassment, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.
He pleaded guilty in July 2016 and was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison, law enforcement said. He is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Hill was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he will wait to be arraigned on new charges.