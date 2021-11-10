By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL (KDKA) – Detectives are trying to determine if a shooting in Hopewell was intentional or accidental after an argument ensued inside a hardware store.
Erica Reddick, a 27-year-old woman, is currently housed at the Beaver County Jail after another woman was shot during a fight over money for cosmetics.
Reddick and another woman were arguing over the money when Reddick left Alam's Hardware in Hopewell, came back with a gun, started hitting the other woman, and the gun went off.
Police are now working to find out if Reddick intentionally shot the gun or if it went off accidentally during the fight.
The condition of the woman who was shot isn't known at this time.
