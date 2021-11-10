By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN (KDKA) – A home in Baldwin went up in flames in a smokey scene overnight.READ MORE: Mayor Bill Peduto Arrives In Scotland For UN Climate Change Conference
The home was located along Curry Hollow Road and had its windows blown out and now only charred parts of the home remain.READ MORE: Catching It Early: Doctors Seeing Rise In Diabetes In Younger Population
At least two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the blaze.
Their conditions are unknown.MORE NEWS: Arthur Hubish, Penn Township Stabbing Victim, Remembered As 'Kind Soul'
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details