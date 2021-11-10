By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The nation will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Here in Pittsburgh, we will mark Veterans Day with observances, memorials, tributes, a parade, and more.

We have compiled a resource guide and events listing below for this important day. You will find Veterans Day events, closures and even some specials just for those who have bravely served.

EVENTS:

Veterans Day Parade

“Honoring a New Generation of Warriors”

This year’s parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Liberty Avenue and will continue along Liberty. The U.S. Marine Corps is this year’s featured military branch, but all branches will be represented.

The parade features groups representing veterans of all eras, military units, civic and youth groups, businesses, and more. Floats, military and vintage vehicles and other special elements add to the spectacle and excitement.

For more information on the parade, click here.

ROAD CLOSURES: Liberty Avenue between 10th and 26th streets will close at 9 a.m. The parade will march from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue, down Liberty Avenue ending at Commonwealth Place. Parking along the parade route and staging area on Liberty will be restricted.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum

“Fill The Hill”

This visual and musical tribute begins at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the luminaries amid a sea of flags honoring the nations’ veterans.

There also will be a musical tribute called “If We Fall – – We Gave it All,” written and performed by retired Shaler Area School District teacher Gene Ritz.

For more information on the Fill The Hill and Light Up The Hill campaigns, visit this link.

National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

“Centennial Commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”

This year’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 50 minutes. The ceremony includes ceremonial taps, a rifle salute by the Marine Corps league Detachment 1138 and music by the Canon-MacMillan High School band and choir.

There also will be two ceremonial wreathes laid in honor of all veterans and POW/MIA’s.

For more information, visit their website here.

Veterans Leadership Program’s 23rd Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

This year’s keynote speaker is Eric McElvenny, a Marine veteran, Ironman athlete, and motivational speaker. Hundreds of veterans are expected for the breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Duquesne University Student Union Ballroom.

The Veterans Leadership Program aims to help vets “navigate the transitions of life. Each year, VLP serves nearly 6,500 Veterans and their families.”

For more information on the program, visit this link.

Cranberry Township Tribute

“American Women Serving Our Country During Wartime”

This tribute will be on display from Nov. 9-19 at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road.

From World War I to the War on Terror, this display honors the brave women who have served our country during wartime. It includes information on wartime nurses, the first female aviators and women in combat.

Click here for more information.

NATIONALLY:

U.S. National Parks

All national parks and monuments run by the National Park Service will be free to visit on Veterans Day. For more on Pennsylvania’s National Parks, visit this link.

Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier

Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I. (Information provided by the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.)

This Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, marks the sacred site’s 100th anniversary. A flower ceremony will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge, but online reservations are required.

For more information, visit this link.

RESOURCES:

“No veteran left behind.” If you are a veteran or know a veteran in need of help or any kind of assistance, here are a few resources to point you in the right direction.

The Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard provides medical support, food, job training, shelter and more. You can contact them by calling 412-363-0500 or visiting their website.

Here are some additional, helpful links provided by Allegheny County.

To reach the Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 #1 or text 838255.

CLOSURES:

PITTSBURGH: Administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. However, there will be no interruption to refuse and recycling collection.

Citiparks facilities:

• All Healthy Active Living (Senior) Centers will be closed

• All recreation centers will be closed. The After-School Food Program will resume on Friday, November 12

• Mellon Park Tennis Center will be OPEN from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: All county offices will be closed on Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen for regular business hours on Friday.

North Park and South Park golf courses, as well as other park facilities and amenities, will be open from dawn to dusk, weather and conditions permitting. Park offices will be closed.

PENNDOT: All driver license and photo centers will be closed on Nov. 11. Customers still may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

PORT AUTHORITY: Operating on regular weekday service on Nov. 11. However, administrative offices and the Downtown Service Center will be closed in observance of the holiday. Customer Service representatives will be available regular weekday hours, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SOME LOCAL FREEBIES:

Eat ‘n Park: All veterans who dine in on Nov. 11 will receive a free Smiley Cookie. In addition, they will get 10 percent off their bills for the month of November.

Sheetz: The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink on Nov. 11. They will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Primanti Bros.: Active and retired military can enjoy a free Primanti Bros. sandwich on Nov. 11 at all of their restaurant locations.

Primanti Bros. spokesperson Adam Golomb said, “All of us at Primanti Bros. are honored to salute retired and active military for their service to America. Many of our customers have dedicated themselves to protecting freedom around the world, so we are privileged to thank them with their own free, classic Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich.”

Some other shops and restaurants offering discounts and freebies to veterans and military members include 7-Eleven, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Denny’s, Wendy’s, IHOP, Sport Clips, Bob Evans and Home Depot.