By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered four eateries to shut down.

Coach Jeff’s Trophy Hot Dogs and Bangin Tacos in Wilkinsburg, Squeaks Eats in Braddock and Netta’s Pop Up Kitchen in Kilbuck Township were shut down.

All of them were open and operating without valid health permits, the Health Department said.

When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.