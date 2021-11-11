VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of holding up the liquor store in Carnegie.

The Wine and Spirits store was robbed Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m., Carnegie police said.

They’re asking for help identifying a man in connection with the robbery. He was caught on camera wearing a white shirt at the time of the robbery, and police said he was armed with a handgun.

Police didn’t say if he got away with anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lawrence at 412-276-4245 x1313 or 412-279-4589.