By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood in August.
Pittsburgh police say officials arrested 19-year-old Mariah Harrison on Thursday in connection to the shooting on Aug. 14. Police say Justin Nicholas was also taken into custody after having an outstanding warrant for firearm violations. He was then charged in the deadly shooting after questioning, law enforcement said.
Two people are in custody after Pittsburgh SWAT made a second arrest for an August homicide on Jucunda Street in Beltzhoover.
MORE HERE ➡️https://t.co/sjUswN55TF pic.twitter.com/45H4Nxi089
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 12, 2021
They are both charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and robbery.
Raymontay Green was previously arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with homicide in connection to the shooting.