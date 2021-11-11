PENN HILLS (KDKA) — During the regular season, the Dugger brothers, sophomore quarterback Julian and senior wide receiver Jaden, hooked up for nine touchdowns, an average of one per game, which seems pretty good.

But when the playoffs started, they turned it up a notch … four notches, actually.

“That’s the most I’ve seen of any brother combination hookup in the WPIAL that I’m familiar with,” Penn Hills head coach Jon LeDonne said. “Four times in one game, that’s something special. And the way they did it in a playoff game that has some significance to move on to the next round was clutch.”

In the huddle before those touchdowns, senior Jaden was sure to let his brother know to look his way.

“The one at the end of the half, that tunnel screen, yeah I told him,” Jaden said. “And the one at the beginning of the half, I told him because it was like third down and he just found me.”

Jaden and Julian’s connection also extends beyond the field.

“Anywhere I go, usually I’m with him,” the younger Julian said. “Anywhere I am, he’s always with me. We hang around the same people a lot, talk to the same people. We’re just like real close.”

The Duggers both plan to play football in college. Senior Jaden has a few scholarship offers from schools like Toledo and Fordham.

“What he’s been doing this season has really been opening up a lot of eyes,” LeDonne said.

Sophomore Julian is still awaiting his first offer, which he believes will be coming, especially with his dual-threat ability.

“My legs are a great weapon, too,” Julian said. “It’s hard to bring me down. I just extend plays.”

And while college football beckons for the Duggers, they are enjoying their “family time” together for now at Penn Hills.

“It’s amazing,” Julian said. “Not a lot of people have that experience or opportunity to play with their brother.”

“Just seeing them grow together and have that relationship and being able to understand what the other one is thinking has proven very good for our offense right now,” LeDonne said.