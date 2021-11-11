ADAMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – There was heavy police activity at a home along Edna Road in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County overnight.
State police are handling the investigation.
For hours, two maintenance vehicles blocked the road off to traffic.
Numerous emergency vehicles were there from eight last night until two this morning. SWAT was on the scene as well as North Huntingdon police.
One person was flown from the area.
We’re working to learn their condition and involvement in what happened.
As soon as we get an update from state police, we'll pass along the information.
