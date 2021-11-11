By: KDKA-TV’s Michael Guise
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett made history in Thursday's game against North Carolina.
Pickett surpassed Alex Van Pelt to become the all-time leading passer in program history.

PITT RECORD @KennyPickett10 🐐
He passes Alex Van Pelt for passing yards in a career at the University of Pittsburgh!#H2P » #BeatUNC pic.twitter.com/n4mpEN86KQ
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 12, 2021
The quarterback broke the record in the first quarter of the game at Heinz Field. He came into the game needing only 113 yards passing to break the record.
Van Pelt threw for 11,267 yards passing during his career from 1989-92.