By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A search is underway for a suspect that armed a convenience store early on Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the Mini-Mart on Amanda Avenue in the Knoxville neighborhood for reports of an armed robbery.

A weapon was shown to the cashier and the suspect then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.

