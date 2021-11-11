By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A search is underway for a suspect that armed a convenience store early on Thursday morning.
Just after midnight, police responded to the Mini-Mart on Amanda Avenue in the Knoxville neighborhood for reports of an armed robbery.
A weapon was shown to the cashier and the suspect then took off with an unknown amount of cash.
A weapon was shown to the cashier and the suspect then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.
