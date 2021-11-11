By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead along railroad tracks in Scott Township Thursday evening.READ MORE: Confusion Follows Pennsylvania Court Throwing Out School Mask Mandate
Allegheny County police’s homicide unit was called to the tracks near Creek Street after a call for an unresponsive man.READ MORE: Washington County Veteran's Non-Profit Helps Others Struggling With PTSD Adopt Pets
When first responders arrived, police said they found the man dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: South Allegheny High School Student Cut By Classmate With 'Cutting Instrument'
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.