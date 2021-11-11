VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead along railroad tracks in Scott Township Thursday evening.

Allegheny County police’s homicide unit was called to the tracks near Creek Street after a call for an unresponsive man.

When first responders arrived, police said they found the man dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.