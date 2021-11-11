VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jasmyha Stanton was last seen nearly three weeks ago on Oct. 22, McKeesport police said.

She’s described as 5-foot-1 and police said she was wearing blue jeans and a blue, white and burgundy striped shirt when she went missing.

She has a past history of running away, police said, and was found in Homestead last time.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 412-675-5015 or call 911.