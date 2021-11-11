VETERANS DAYA resource and events guide for Veterans Day 2021 in Pittsburgh
EMSWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was pulled from the Ohio River near the Emsworth Lock and Dam Thursday morning.

Allegheny County police’s homicide unit was called to the scene just before noon after a 41-year-old man was found in the river.

Foul play isn’t suspected, police said.

The man wasn’t identified and no other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.