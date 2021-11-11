By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EMSWORTH, Pa. (KDKA) – A body was pulled from the Ohio River near the Emsworth Lock and Dam Thursday morning.READ MORE: Police Reportedly Investigating Man's Death At Apartment In Aliquippa
Allegheny County police’s homicide unit was called to the scene just before noon after a 41-year-old man was found in the river.READ MORE: Health Systems Seeing 'A Bunch' Of Children Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations
Foul play isn’t suspected, police said.
The man wasn’t identified and no other details were released.MORE NEWS: Veterans Day Parade In Downtown Pittsburgh Promotes Camaraderie And Friendship
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.