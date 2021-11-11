By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's connection to Scotland is official.
On Thursday, the City of Pittsburgh announced it has finalized a sister city agreement with Glasgow, Scotland with an in-person ceremony.
This is after a virtual ceremony was held last year and while the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, is going on in Glasgow.
"The long-established Scottish connection to Pittsburgh has been strengthened in recent years as we've shared the challenges of industrial heritage, built a renewed strength through a shared resilience journey and now seek to collaborate further through a sister cities arrangement," Mayor Bill Peduto said.
Pittsburgh has other sister cities in multiple different countries, including in Japan, China and Vietnam.