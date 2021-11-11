ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly killed in Beaver County.
Police were at the Linmar Terrace Housing Complex in Aliquippa on Thursday. A woman told KDKA’s Erika Stanish that her son was shot and killed inside his apartment.
Police have not released any information, though an investigation has been going on for hours.
The woman said her son was in his 30s and she wants justice.
"He was a good boy and he didn't deserve this. Wherever it is, I just want them brought to justice. That's all I have to say," the woman said.
